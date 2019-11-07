Home States Tamil Nadu

Bike-taxis drive autos to the brink

While the growth of bike-taxis has proved to be a boon for commuters, hundreds of autorickshaw drivers are ruing lost business.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the growth of bike-taxis has proved to be a boon for commuters, hundreds of autorickshaw drivers are ruing lost business. A few autorickshaw drivers claimed that from the earlier 20 rides a day, they are now making just five trips daily..

Autorickshaws have always been the transportation of choice, but the entry of bike and private taxis has seen them now take a back seat. Though regular taxis made a small dent in the business of autorickshaws, bike-taxis have simply overwhelmed them, said auto drivers. "Our profession went into decline the moment private taxi companies started emerging. However, taxis took away only the long-distance rides and we continued to have customers for shorter trips. But this introduction of bike-taxis has totally taken away even the short last-mile connectivity rides from bus stands and railway stations to neighbourhoods," said Gajendran, an autorickshaw driver from the city.

Drivers said they have even registered with  private cab aggregators to keep a hold on the market.  "We even tried our hand in linking our services with private cab-aggregators. Initially, there was a balance in demand between cars and autos but the introduction of bikes has totally changed the dynamics.

Finding five rides each day is itself now a stupendous task," said Gopalakrishnan, an auto driver based in Mannarpuram.

Bike-taxi drivers stated there is an increasing demand for their mode of transport due to their feasibility and cheap cost. "Several factors, including time, cost and feasibility favour  bike-taxis. Apart from customers, it works very well for us as a secondary job. We easily get 20-30 rides every day," said a bike-taxi driver. Meanwhile, the Transport department and police stressed bike-taxis are illegal. According to officials, there are no provisions in the State which allows the public to use two-wheelers for commercial purposes. "There are no provisions in the State for companies to run bike-taxis. We are unable to nab them for violations as they do not have any unique identity. They are just common public, riding in civilian clothes. Trying to nab these drivers for violations is a very tough task," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bike-taxis Autorickshaw
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp