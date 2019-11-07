Boats owned by two Kodaikanal clubs docked as per Madras High Court order

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Based on the direction given by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Kodaikanal Municipal authority docked the boats owned by Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club and another private boat club here on Wednesday.



The Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club has 85 boats, whereas the private boat club has 14 boats. The officials sealed the ticket counters of the boat clubs. Sources told TNIE that of the 85 boats operated by the Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club, 15 were damaged.



The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed all boating activities in the Kodaikanal lake until further orders. A bench passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by one S Arockiasamy, trustee of Kodai Smile Environment and People’s Welfare Development Trust, seeking public auction of boating activities in the lake.



The judges also ordered lock and seal of the Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club and directed Kodaikanal municipality authorities to ensure that the boats belonging to the said club are kept docked. The case was adjourned to November 25 for further hearing.



Sources said that during British rule, the management of Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club obtained permission to operate boats in Kodaikanal Lake for a period of 49 years. The permission was last renewed in 1970 and expired on August 31 last. The club's application for renewal of the same was rejected by Collector M Vijayalakshmi on September 23.



There are five boating services available in Kodaikanal Lake. While Tamil Nadu Tourism Corporation runs two clubs, Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club, a private boat club and municipality run one each. It may be recalled that based on court directions, many private lodges and resorts were sealed in Kodaikanal for violating building norms. The move caused hardship to the tourists as the demand for rooms shot up and hoteliers hiked the room tariffs.