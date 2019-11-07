Home States Tamil Nadu

Boats owned by two Kodaikanal clubs docked as per Madras High Court order

The Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club has 85 boats, whereas the private boat club has 14 boats.

Published: 07th November 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Based on the direction given by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Kodaikanal Municipal authority docked the boats owned by Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club and another private boat club here on Wednesday.

The Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club has 85 boats, whereas the private boat club has 14 boats. The officials sealed the ticket counters of the boat clubs. Sources told TNIE that of the 85 boats operated by the Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club, 15 were damaged.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed all boating activities in the Kodaikanal lake until further orders. A bench passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by one S Arockiasamy, trustee of Kodai Smile Environment and People’s Welfare Development Trust, seeking public auction of boating activities in the lake.

The judges also ordered lock and seal of the Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club and directed Kodaikanal municipality authorities to ensure that the boats belonging to the said club are kept docked. The case was adjourned to November 25 for further hearing.

Sources said that during British rule, the management of Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club obtained permission to operate boats in Kodaikanal Lake for a period of 49 years. The permission was last renewed in 1970 and expired on August 31 last. The club's application for renewal of the same was rejected by Collector M Vijayalakshmi on September 23.

There are five boating services available in Kodaikanal Lake. While Tamil Nadu Tourism Corporation runs two clubs, Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club, a private boat club and municipality run one each. It may be recalled that based on court directions, many private lodges and resorts were sealed in Kodaikanal for violating building norms. The move caused hardship to the tourists as the demand for rooms shot up and hoteliers hiked the room tariffs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Kodaikanal Municipal authority Kodaikanal Boat Rowing Club
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp