EPS, OPS reject suggestion to defer local body polls

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday rejected the suggestion, reportedly given by deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam, that local body elections could be postponed.

Sources said Vaithilingam mooted the suggestion in his concluding remarks at the meeting of the party MLAs, MPs, district secretaries and headquarters office-bearers. Both top leaders and other office-bearers turned down the idea, saying that works for the elections had already started and so it would be unwise to postpone the polls. Besides, the people have given a positive signal by giving victory to the AIADMK candidates in the recent by-elections, they said.

Addressing the office-bearers, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam exhorted them to repeat in the local body polls their coordinated work shown in the recent by-elections since it would be a forerunner to the 2021 Assembly elections.

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan requested the party leadership to give priority to those who worked long for the party in contesting the elections.

Pointing to the AIADMK’s victory in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly by-elections, Palaniswami said, “If we stand united and our do our election work in a coordinated manner, people are ready to vote for us. Further, in the cooperative elections, our party scored well.”

Panneerselvam also spoke on similar lines, listing the achievements of the State government. After the meeting, both leaders were closeted for more than an hour since Panneerselvam is leaving for the US on August 8.

CM presents Rs 63 lakh cash awards to sportspersons

Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami presented Rs 50 lakh to five sportspersons (Rs 10 lakh each), who won medals in Fourth World Cup Tennikoit Championship. D Gukesh, who won grandmaster title in the Asian Youth Chess Championship 2018, received Rs 3 lakh. Office-bearers of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu received `10 lakh for conducting the national-level tournament held between January 7 and 20.

International Yoga & Naturopathy centre

Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday laid foundation for an International Yoga and Naturopathy Medical Science Centre within the Chengalpattu Government Medical College complex. He laid the foundation through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat. A release said such a centre on international standards, is being established for the first time in the country.

USA visit: OPS to interact with World Bank officials

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has a tight schedule of events during his 10-day visit to the US starting November 8. The events include discussions with World Bank’s South Asia officials for getting financial assistance for new projects in TN, meeting officials of International Finance Corporation among others.