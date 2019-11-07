Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS reject suggestion to defer local body polls

Say works for elections have started and it is unwise to postpone the polls; exhort cadre to repeat their coordinated work carried out in the recent bypolls

Published: 07th November 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at party headquarters on Wednesday | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday rejected the suggestion, reportedly given by deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam, that local body elections could be postponed.

Sources said Vaithilingam mooted the suggestion in his concluding remarks at the meeting of the party MLAs, MPs, district secretaries and headquarters office-bearers. Both top leaders and other office-bearers turned down the idea, saying that works for the elections had already started and so it would be unwise to postpone the polls.  Besides, the people have given a positive signal by giving victory to the AIADMK candidates in the recent by-elections, they said.   

Addressing the office-bearers, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam exhorted them to repeat in the local body polls their coordinated work shown in the recent by-elections since it would be a forerunner to the 2021 Assembly elections. 

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan requested the party leadership to give priority to those who worked long for the party in contesting the elections.  

Pointing to the AIADMK’s victory in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly by-elections, Palaniswami said, “If we stand united and our do our election work in a coordinated manner, people are ready to vote for us. Further, in the cooperative elections, our party scored well.”

Panneerselvam also spoke on similar lines,  listing the achievements of the State government.  After the meeting, both leaders were closeted for more than an hour since Panneerselvam is leaving for the US on August 8. 

CM presents Rs 63 lakh cash awards to sportspersons
Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami presented Rs 50 lakh to five sportspersons (Rs 10 lakh each), who won medals in Fourth World Cup Tennikoit Championship. D Gukesh, who won grandmaster title in the Asian Youth Chess Championship 2018, received Rs 3 lakh. Office-bearers of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu received `10 lakh for conducting the national-level tournament held between January 7 and 20. 

International Yoga & Naturopathy centre
Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday laid foundation for an International Yoga and Naturopathy Medical Science Centre within the Chengalpattu Government Medical College complex. He laid the foundation through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat.  A release said such a centre on international standards, is being established for the first time in the country.

USA visit: OPS to interact with World Bank officials 
Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has a tight schedule of events during his 10-day visit to the US starting November 8. The events include discussions with World Bank’s South Asia officials for getting financial assistance for new projects in TN, meeting officials of International Finance Corporation among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp