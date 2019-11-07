Madurai police reform

Home States Tamil Nadu

The city police have separate DCs, including for law and order (L&O) and crime. A DC has authority over the subordinate of his portfolio.

Public Prosecutors and Investigating Officers (IOs) also participated in the meeting

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a move to effectively control crime, regulate traffic and maintain law and order in Madurai, the city police have conceived a plan of writing to DGP for administrative reforms.

Existing administration

The city police have separate DCs, including for law and order (L&O) and crime. A DC has authority over the subordinate of his portfolio. "If an L&O inspector is on leave, the respective police station crime Inspector or neighbouring station L&O Inspector will be in charge in absence. If a senior officer asked details of a crime scene from the in-charge L&O inspector, the officer might not get full cooperation from the inspector properly as the subordinate need not to cooperate on his best to the other portfolio superior. These issues arise due to every low-level officer is responsible only to his superior portfolio officer," he said.

Conceived plan

The city police department conceived to propose a DC for one or two ranges rather like separate DCs for portfolios. Like, a DC has to look over one or two ranges including crime, L&O police stations of the ranges. This system already existing in the other commissioner like Chennai, added sources. There would no change in separate inspectors and assistant commissioners for crime, L&O but a DC would be in charge for range. The city presently has five ranges. As they are in the planning stage and not take final call whether DC for Traffic can go on separately without disturbing.

Adding further, though the crime and L&O police were working from the same police station, but the crime police did not have separate phone connections. Similarly, the crime police officers did not have a separate frequency for walkie-talkies conversations. Both L&O and Crime officers have same frequency in walkie-talkies but the traffic unit has separate walkie-talkies. A senior police officer said they have conceived the plan and working on it and yet to take a final call.
 

