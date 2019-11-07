Parole petition of slain Maoist’s kin adjourned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As the cremation of slain Maoist Manivasagam’s body was postponed to November 8 after Kerala High Court’s order, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court adjourned a Habeas Corpus petition seeking parole for two suspected Maoists — Kala and Chandra — to pay last rites to Manivasagam, to November 11.

The petition was filed by Anbarasan, Manivasagam’s relative. Kala is Manivasagam’s wife and Chandra is his sister.

After the Palakkad Sessions Court dismissed Lakshmi’s (another sister of the maoist) petition, where she alleged that the Supreme Court guidelines on encounter deaths were not followed in the Agali encounter, she challenged the same at Kerala HC on Tuesday stating that the lower court dismissed her plea without going through the autopsy report. So the court called for the report among other case records and adjourned the case to Friday.

When the same was brought to the notice of a bench with Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh, they adjourned the plea to Monday.