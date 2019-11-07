Perambalur village dependent on water cans for 3 years

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: More than 1500 families in Padalur are suffering for more than three years without regular supply of drinking water, and depend on private water companies.

Despite being a part of the Kollidam Joint water scheme, people of Padalur say they shell out at least Rs 100 every week on water cans. This has been the case since 2016.

“Spending on drinking water is a major expense for us every month. Even trying to clean water is available here does not work as it is badly contaminated.

Effort needs to taken to supply us regular drinking water”, said, K Sethuraman, a resident.

The panchayat requires at least 2.3 lakh litres every day, but is supplied with less than 2 lakh litres. “Tired of waiting for the supply, we travel at least

2 km to fetch water. The district adminstration provides water once in four days. How much can we store?” said, A Velmurugan, another resident.

Apart from lack of supply, the villagers also complaint about the presence of stone quarries in the surrounding areas as a major reason for this situation.

“The high quantity of stone drilling in the nearby areas have totally dried up the ground water table. With monsoon starting soon,officials needs to take some effort to at least rejuvenate the wells a little bit”, added Vel Murugan.

When contacted Perambalur Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board official, he said, “A major reason for the shortage is due to the constant power-cuts in the area. Efforts are being taken to send the maximum amount of water.”