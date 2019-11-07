Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur village dependent on water cans for 3 years

Despite being a part of the Kollidam Joint water scheme, people of Padalur say they shell out at least Rs 100 every week on water cans. This has been the case since 2016.

Published: 07th November 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: More than 1500 families in Padalur are suffering for more than three years without regular supply of drinking water, and depend on private water companies.

Despite being a part of the Kollidam Joint water scheme, people of Padalur say they shell out at least Rs 100 every week on water cans. This has been the case since 2016.

“Spending on drinking water is a major expense for us every month. Even trying to clean water is available here does not work as it is badly contaminated.

Effort needs to taken to supply us regular drinking water”, said, K Sethuraman, a resident.

The panchayat requires at least 2.3 lakh litres every day, but is supplied with less than 2 lakh litres. “Tired of waiting for the supply, we travel at least

2 km to fetch water. The district adminstration provides water once in four days. How much can we store?” said, A Velmurugan, another resident.

Apart from lack of supply, the villagers also complaint about the presence of stone quarries in the surrounding areas as a major reason for this situation.

“The high quantity of stone drilling in the nearby areas have totally dried up the ground water table. With monsoon starting soon,officials needs to take some effort to at least rejuvenate the wells a little bit”, added Vel Murugan.

When contacted Perambalur Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board official, he said, “A major reason for the shortage is due to the constant power-cuts in the area. Efforts are being taken to send the maximum amount of water.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp