Son kills father addicted to alcohol

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 19-year-old boy, along with his mother, murdered his father allegedly unable to put up with his alcoholic ways. The incident happened in Velampalayam in K.Paramathi.

Paramathi police on Wednesday morning received a call from the villagers informing them about a fully charred car with a corpse inside. They sent the body to GH for post mortem SP R Pandiarajan inspected the car and began investigation. With the help of the car’s registration number, police identified the victim as Rangasamy (45), farmer in Noyyal.

Inquiries revealed that Rangasamy’s wife Kavitha (39) and their son Ashwin (19) murdered him. “Rangasamy was addicted to liquor and used to assault his wife and son. Due to this, the boy’s education who was studying in a private college at Thalavapalayam in Karur got spoiled” said police.

“As they couldn’t take it anymore, the boy decided to murder his father. On Tuesday, Rangasamy consumed alcohol and started beating his wife. Ashwin stranguled his father. Both mother and son took the corpse in the car to a forest area near Munnur and set it on fire” he said. The two have been held.