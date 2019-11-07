Tamil Nadu releases half-yearly exam schedule for classes 10, 11, 12. Find it here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education department on Thursday released the common half-yearly exam time table for classes 10, 11 and 12. The exams will be conducted from December 11 to 23, according to the time table.

The department has extended the duration of the exam from 2.5 hours to 3 hours. They will also get an additional time of 15 minutes to read the question paper and fill out information on the answer sheet.

The class 10 exams, which will take place from December 13 to 23 will be conducted between 10 am and 1:15 pm. The class 11 and 12 exams will start on December 11 and be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The time table can be downloaded at:

http://tnschools.gov.in/media/documents/ads/halfyearly101112.pdf.