TMC-BJP merger a rumour, asserts Vasan after meeting Modi in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TMC president GK Vasan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After the meeting, he rubbished rumours that he was planning to merge his party with the BJP. However, Vasan said he would meet BJP president Amit Shah soon.

“The TMC will continue to function with its own identity. Our immediate target is local body elections and the next aim is to start our account in the Assembly. If these goals are to be realised, then the speculations about the merger are nothing but false propaganda. I wish to put a full stop to this,” Vasan told reporters.

“It was a one-to-one meeting that lasted for 20 minutes. I shared my views about the prevailing political scenario in Tamil Nadu and my assessment about it. If any news is spread beyond this, that will be mere speculation,” Vasan added.

“Though it was a courtesy call, I took up issues relating to developmental works in Tamil Nadu. The PM also clarified certain issues. I requested him to give importance to the issues I raised.”

Asked what kind of political situation was prevailing in the State, Vasan said, “The mindset has changed after the Lok Sabha elections. Vellore parliamentary election and the by-election to two Assembly constituencies indicated that the Central and State governments and political fronts headed by them have earned the confidence of the people.”

When asked if he would be meeting Amit Shah, Vasan said, “I wish to meet him. But since he is fully engaged in the political developments in Maharashtra, I will meet the BJP chief in the coming weeks.”