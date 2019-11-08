Aathupalayam Dam full after a gap of 15 years

Home States Tamil Nadu

Construction of the Aathupalayam Dam began in 1980 and ended in 1990.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: After a gap of 15 years, the Aathupalayam dam was full to capacity on Thursday thanks to heavy rains in the Western Ghats. The 27-feet high dam can store 253 mc ft and 19,600 acres. Construction of the Aathupalayam Dam began in 1980 and ended in 1990. Water from Noyyal and Lower Bhavani flows into the dam, which is 2,850 metres in length and 14.06 metres in height.

Veeramuthu, a farmer of Noyyal said, “Following heavy rains in the Western Ghats in the last two weeks, the dam is brimming with water after 15 long years. The government should immediately release water for irrigation. Already, a lot of water has been wasted. Without wasting time, water should be let into the canals.”

Sources said the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels were being closely monitored by the officials every day and the water has been deemed ‘fit’ for irrigation and other purposes.

“The water will be released only after an official order from the Chief Minister,” added sources. People of Karvizhi village used this opportunity to catch fish and sell them at local markets.

It is to note that, earlier, the Noyyal river which flows into Karur before getting mixed with Cauvery, brought along effluents from industries in Tirupur. 

Owing to this, about 19,000 acres of agricultural fields at Anjur, Karvazhi, Thukkachi, Munnur, Athipalayam of Karur were damaged. In 1999, farmers staged a protest against the river pollution. As a result, the Aathupalayam barrage was shut down.

