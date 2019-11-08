Home States Tamil Nadu

Duo accused of killing 9-year-old Vellore boy nabbed in Bengaluru

They were arrested from Bengaluru on Thursday, by a special team from Vellore.  

Published: 08th November 2019 05:13 AM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The long arm of law took six years to nab a couple accused of murdering a nine-year-old boy by throwing him into the Hogenakkal Falls. They were arrested from Bengaluru on Thursday, by a special team from Vellore.  

K Perumal (35) and R Kaaliammal (34) of Yelagiri kidnapped and killed the boy on December 16, 2013, say the police. Perumal is said to have borrowed some money from C Kutti (48), who also lived in the same village.

Despite repeated requests, Perumal did not return the money. Finally, in a fit of rage, Kutti slapped Perumal with his slipper at a public place. Humiliated, Perumal and his lover Kaaliammal decided to take revenge.

They kidnapped Kutti’s boy and flung him into the waterfalls. His body was recovered later. The couple then went into hiding. Based on Kutti’s complaint, Perumal was arrested a few days later. However, he came out of bail and went missing after that.

Kaaliammal surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirupattur on March 28, 2015. After securing release on bail, she too went missing. Finally, on Thursday, the couple was nabbed from Bengaluru. They were booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) of IPC.

