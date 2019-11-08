Now, Chennai-Jaffna flights for less than Rs 4,000 from Nov 11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Alliance Air will now be flying to Jaffna and back, from November 11, with fares less than Rs 4,000. The Chennai to Jaffna fare will cost Rs 3,990 plus applicable government taxes and levies. Similarly, the return fare is priced at Rs 3,190 plus applicable government taxes and levies.

This flight is special in many ways. Apart from being Alliance Air’s maiden international foray, it connects Chennai to Jaffna after a gap of 41 years. Flyers coming into Chennai from Delhi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Dubai, Trivandrum and Muscat, now have the option of connecting onwards to Jaffna over Chennai, making air travel more convenient.

There will be direct flight operations connecting the two destinations on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Flight 9I 101 will depart from Chennai at 1035am and arrive in Jaffna at 1200pm.

Flight 9I102 will depart from Jaffna at 1245pm and arrive in Chennai at 14:10 pm.