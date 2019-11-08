Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth has not joined our party, neither is he willing to: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

He informed that 6 crore new members have joined BJP in its recent membership drive taking the total number to 17-18 crore.

Published: 08th November 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National general secretary P Muralidhar Rao (L) and actor Rajinikanth

BJP National general secretary P Muralidhar Rao (L) and actor Rajinikanth

By ANI

CHENNAI: Putting all speculation to rest, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao clarified here on Friday that actor Rajinikanth has not joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There should be no misconception, never were we told that he has joined BJP, never were we told that he is willing to join BJP. I don't want to have speculations and BJP is not ready to have speculations," said Rao.

He informed that 6 crore new members have joined the BJP in its recent membership drive taking the total number to 17-18 crore.

On the other hand veteran actor Rajinikanth on Friday said that there has been an attempt to "paint" him in the colours of BJP like it was done to the bust of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. "There has been an attempt to paint me in colours of BJP like it was done to Thiruvalluvar's statue. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will fall into their trap," he told reporters here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajinikanth BJP BJP P Muralidhar Rao Rajinikanth saffronisation
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Balu
    BJP does'nt need him. Day have gone people vote for silverscreen heros
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp