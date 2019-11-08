Rajinikanth has not joined our party, neither is he willing to: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

By ANI

CHENNAI: Putting all speculation to rest, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao clarified here on Friday that actor Rajinikanth has not joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There should be no misconception, never were we told that he has joined BJP, never were we told that he is willing to join BJP. I don't want to have speculations and BJP is not ready to have speculations," said Rao.

He informed that 6 crore new members have joined the BJP in its recent membership drive taking the total number to 17-18 crore.

On the other hand veteran actor Rajinikanth on Friday said that there has been an attempt to "paint" him in the colours of BJP like it was done to the bust of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. "There has been an attempt to paint me in colours of BJP like it was done to Thiruvalluvar's statue. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will fall into their trap," he told reporters here.