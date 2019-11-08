‘Remove encroachments by religious organisations’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras HC, for a direction to the authorities concerned, to remove a total of 3,168 encroachments made on public places by temples, churches and mosques. The petition was filed by Kannadasan, president of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam-Kanchipuram, on Thursday.

During the hearing, a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee ordered notice to the authorities, which was honoured by the Special Government Pleader. It also directed the petitioner to implead the other religious heads such as Waqf Board and CSI, as the petitioner had cited only Hindu religious organisations as respondents.