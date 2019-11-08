Tiruchy BSNL employees fear forced retirement

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after the Union government announced that it would roll out a voluntary retirement scheme in telecom major BSNL, the All India BSNL Executive Association has voiced fears of forced retirements.



President of the district unit and TN Circle Joint Secretary S Kamaraj called for tax exemption in settlement for those who opt for the scheme.



“The move is to cut cost as a part of BSNL’s revival package. It will be of a great disadvantage unless the retirees are provided tax exemptions,” he said, adding leave encashment should also be tax free.



“Considering that BSNL did not have their basic pay revised, doing away with the taxes would at least provide the employees some relief,” he reasoned. Kamaraj said employees should not be forced directly or indirectly into retirement.



He stated that according to AIBSNLEA’s records, over 860 members in Tamil Nadu had opted for retirement and around 16,500 all over India until Thursday noon.



He said that they were expecting around 500 in Tiruchy circle alone. Commenting on why people would opt to retire, he said, “They are not sure of the salary disbursement. BSNL employees are yet to get the salary for September. They have also seen contract labourers going without pay for 8 months together. That frightens them.”