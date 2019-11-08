Tiruchy BSNL employees fear forced retirement

TIRUCHY: Days after the Union government announced that it would roll out a voluntary retirement scheme in telecom major BSNL, the All India BSNL Executive Association has voiced fears of forced retirements.
President of the district unit and TN Circle Joint Secretary S Kamaraj called for tax exemption in settlement for those who opt for the scheme.
“The move is to cut cost as a part of BSNL’s revival package. It will be of a great disadvantage unless the retirees are provided tax exemptions,” he said, adding leave encashment should also be tax free.
“Considering that BSNL did not have their basic pay revised, doing away with the taxes would at least provide the employees some relief,” he reasoned. Kamaraj said employees should not be forced directly or indirectly into retirement.
He stated that according to AIBSNLEA’s records, over 860 members in Tamil Nadu had opted for retirement and around 16,500 all over India until Thursday noon.
He said that they were expecting around 500 in Tiruchy circle alone. Commenting on why people would opt to retire, he said, “They are not sure of the salary disbursement. BSNL employees are yet to get the salary for September. They have also seen contract labourers going without pay for 8 months together. That frightens them.”
TIRUCHY: Days after the Union government announced that it would roll out a voluntary retirement scheme in telecom major BSNL, the All India BSNL Executive Association has voiced fears of forced retirements.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Prakash Javadekar reviews steps taken by Delhi, neighbouring states to tackle air pollution
Odisha FC to move out of Bhubaneswar for first three home games
Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh: Foreign Minister
Ministry of External Affairs briefs diplomats of various countries on SC's Ayodhya verdict
Maharashtra governor invites Devendra Fadnavis to form government