West zone police ban protests after meeting DGP

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police have announced that protests and rallies in the city are prohibited until further notice following a review meeting held under the Director General of Police Jalad K Tripathy on Thursday.

The move comes ahead of the Ayodhya case verdict expected next week from the Supreme Court and the upcoming local body polls in the State.

Police Commissioners Sumit Sharan (Coimbatore), Sanjay Kumar (Tirupur), T Senthilkumar (Salem) were accompanied by Inspector General of Police K Periaiah (west zone) for the meeting.

The deputy inspector generals of Coimbatore and Salem and superintendents from eight districts that fall under the zone were also present.

According to sources, the DGP reviewed about the situation with Maoists in Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and instructed officials to continue tight vigil on Maoist movement.

Tripathy also ordered the police to be prepared to handle the law and order situation citing the upcoming verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case, the verdict for which is expected to be delivered before Nov 17.

Also, security measures to be taken during the upcoming local body elections were reviewed at the meet, said sources. Following the meet, the Coimbatore City and Rural Police made an announcement that protests, procession, demonstration and rally are prohibited until further notice.