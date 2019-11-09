45-year-old man beheaded by his 20-year-old lover, arrested

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police are have begun the search for the head and body of a 45-year-old car driver, who was allegedly killed by his paramour and her relatives. The deceased, N Vikram Athithyaraja alias Rajapandi of Nochikulam in Tirunelveli district, was being searched for by the police in connection with a car theft.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vikram had an illicit affair with one Chitra (20) of Puthiyamputhur in Thoothukudi district, and thus police traced her for investigation. When police grilled Chitra, she confessed to having killed Vikram around 40 days ago along with her family members since the Vikram was harassing her. Vikram was beheaded at her house near Puthiyamputhur bazaar, said police.

While the head was buried at the backyard of the house, the body was discarded at an abandoned quarry near Thattaparai here according to Cihtra’s statement, said police privy to the investigation. Puthiyamputhur police registered a case against one Ramar, Lakshmi, Kani, Sakthivel, and launched a search for the body.