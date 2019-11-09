8 universities, 114 NGOs resolve to rejuvenate green cover in villages

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Bharathidasan University hosted a state level conference which saw the participation of various NGOs in the state and representatives from 8 universities to re-green, that is, replenish green cover in 350 villages in the Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry in the next three years.

The representatives delibrated on action plan to choose plants, approach government help or industry help and involve the local community towards.

Speaking at the event, Oswald Quintal, Kudumbam movement’s Team leader stressed on choosing trees that will also ensure food security. He suggested berries, leafy food, fruits and vegetables that grow well in the region of interest. He said that local community involvement was paramount to identify the best plant.

Quintal also suggested having saline and drought resistant plants as primary choices.

Other proposals included involving teachers, students and women to green fallow lands, making and planting seedballs, saplings.

Bharathidasan University Vice Chancellor P Manishankar talked how there were numerous initiatives by the central and state government that would benefit the cause. He added, if one follows laws and has the right attitude to better their environment, very little remained to re-green villages.

Initially, A Ranganathan from Social Action Movement, the organisers of the conference and Maria James Director of Rural Upliftment Center Nanguneri spoke on exploiting CSR funds of industries.

Further on tapping CSR, Deepa Mala Director and Head, Development initiatives, CII Southern Region, said that civic societies should lead corporates and industries to involve in bettering environment and society. She said that the organisations working with people would know the best way to act.

Presentations on sustainable food production and restoring village ecology were done.