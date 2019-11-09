At cost of Rs 46.51 crore, Vellore to get swanky new bus terminus

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore is set to get a new swanky bus terminus with all the facilities, both for parking vehicles and refreshment for commuters, at a cost of Rs. 46.51 crore.

The bus terminus will come up on the premises of the existing New Bus Stand located at Green Circle adjoining the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, under the smart city project.

The tender process has been almost finalised and it will be completed by the end of the month.

“The proposed bus stand will come up at a sprawling area of 9.25 acres. It will have 84 bus bay, 65 active bus bay, 11 idle bay, 8 for city buses. Separate tracks will be earmarked for buses entering into the terminus and exiting,” said Seenivasan, Vellore city municipal corporation engineer.

Explaining the features of the bus terminus at a meeting of stakeholders held here on Saturday, he noted that parking facilities for four-wheelers and two-wheelers will be created in the premises, besides having retiring rooms for staff and passengers.

Basic amenities including restrooms and feeding rooms for lactating mothers will also be part of the infrastructure the bus terminus will have.

Relocation of existing terminus

In order to facilitate construction works, the existing New Bus Stand will be relocated to four places that included the Old Bus Stand from where only town buses are being operated now, Anna Kalaiarangam, Chittoor bus stand at Katpadi and the Lorry Shed located on Fort Road in the city.

“As many as 750 buses are being operated from the existing New Bus Stand to different destinations within and outside the district. These buses will be operated from the four places we have identified,” the engineer informed.

However, the relocation exercise may be modified in consultation with the bus operators and transport department officers, as per the directions of the District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, who chaired the stakeholders meeting.

Earlier, AIADMK district treasurer M Moorthy demanded the authorities to take steps to decongest the city which often experiences traffic snarls and wanted to ban heavy vehicles from entering into the arterial roads during peak hours.

He also noted that unauthorised parking of vehicles along the Arcot road is obstructing free flow of traffic, causing inconvenience to the motorists.

Associate professor of civil engineering, VIT, P Sasanka, pointed out the absence of markings for pedestrian pathway and crossings on arterial roads where both pedestrians and motorists are confused due to haphazard movement of vehicles. He offered to prepare plan for traffic in the city.