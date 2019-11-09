Ayodhya verdict: Tamil Nadu CM appeals to people to maintain calm, harmony

Home States Tamil Nadu

"I appeal to leaders of all religions, political parties and people of all sections to maintain calm so that our State sets an example to the country," Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

Published: 09th November 2019

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to the people of all sections to respect the final verdict of the Supreme Court on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and maintain calm.  

In a statement hours ahead of the verdict, the chief minister said “All sections of the society should respect the verdict and should not give room for any law and order issue and cooperate with the government in maintaining Tamil Nadu as a haven of peace. I appeal to leaders of all religions, political parties and people of all sections to maintain calm so that our State sets an example to the country.”

Meanwhile, reacting to SC verdict, AIADMK’s senior functionary and former MP Anwar Razza said, “I don’t want to go into the merits and demerits of the verdict. All sections of the society should accept this verdict in toto in our party’s stand. All religions profess peace. Unity in diversity is the basic tenet of this country.”

DMK chief MK Stalin on Ayodhya verdict 

SC has found a solution to a long-pending issue. Since the Constitutional bench of the SC has given this verdict, all sections of the people should accept this verdict with equanimity without subjecting it to any likes and dislikes. I hope people will move further without any damage to the plurality of the country and maintain communal harmony, the DMK chief said. 

BJP senior leader L Ganesan said, “Nation comes first. There is no importance on who won or who lost. The issue has been pending for the past 1,200 years. Muslim leaders have also said that everyone should accept the verdict without any reservation.”

IUML President Professor KM Khader Mohideen, said “There is no need for arguing over each and every aspect of this SC verdict. That is the need of the hour. What is needed is accepting the verdict, respecting it and extend cooperation in executing it. The national duty of all sections of the people is to maintain harmony.”

"I respect the verdict of the SC and everyone should respect that. People from all religions should unitedly work for the good of the country and growth of the country,” Actor Rajinikanth on Ayodhya verdict. 

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, "The SC verdict underscored the importance of upholding secular principles in India. The past history of the country has shown that the people belonging to majority community had remained a protective shield for the minorities.   So, all sections of the people have a duty to uphold communal harm."

The Supreme Court on Saturday held that the entire disputed land of 2.77 acres in Ayodhya must be handed over for the construction of Ram Mandir and Muslims must be given alternate land measuring 5 acres for building a mosque.

