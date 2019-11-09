Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore man suspected to have been buried alive at flyover construction site

The workers allegedly filled the place with red-sand for gardening work without noticing the sleeping man. 
 

Published: 09th November 2019 01:17 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An unidentified 40-year-old man who had been sleeping under the newly constructed flyover at Gandhipuram was suspected to have been buried alive. 

As part of completing the flyover project in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, the work of gardening under the first phase flyover had recently begun. For that a two feet height wall was built under the flyover for plantation. Following this, the place was dumped with red sand on Friday Night using tipper lorries.

On Saturday morning, a passerby noticed that a person got stuck into the sand dumped adjacent to the OmniBus stand near 100 feet road signal in Gandhipuram.

Kattoor police was alerted, who rushed to the spot and tried to retrieve the person with the hope that he could was unconscious. However, he was found dead.

Immediately the body was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post mortem. 

Police said, there were liquor bottles near him and they checking whether he was under the influence of alcohol or someone had murdered him and thrown his body at the place.

The cause of death would be known only after getting the post-mortem report, police added.

