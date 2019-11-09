College girl immolates self after lover denies relationship, succumbs

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Two years into a relationship, the world came crashing down on a 21-year-old girl when her lover, with whom she thought of spending her life, snapped their bond in seconds. She immolated herself when she realised that what meant the world to her had no value for the man. Brinda (21), a student of a government arts and science college in Palladam, was in a relationship with Santhosh (24), an employee of a garment unit. Recently, while the duo was having a chat over the phone, Brinda’s mother overheard their conversation and became suspicious.

Later, when she questioned her, Brinda declared that they love each other. This resulted in arguments between the mother and daughter. In an attempt to assure her mother that she is with the right person, Brinda took her to Santosh’s house on Thursday.

Her confidence got a body blow when Santhosh denied being romantically involved with her. After failed attempts of convincing, she and her mother came back. However, Brinda was unable to come to terms with the recent change. She called him many times with the hope of getting some answers but Santhosh reportedly did not pick her calls. Dejected, she immolated herself the same night.

She was rushed to Government Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she died on Friday morning. However, before that, her relatives recorded a video, in which she claimed that Santhosh cheated on her by denying their relationship. Based on Brinda’s parents’ complaint against Santhosh, the Palladam Police are investigating into the matter.