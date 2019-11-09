Home States Tamil Nadu

College girl immolates self after lover denies relationship, succumbs

Two years into a relationship, the world came crashing down on a 21-year-old girl when her lover, with whom she thought of spending her life, snapped their bond in seconds.

Published: 09th November 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Two years into a relationship, the world came crashing down on a 21-year-old girl when her lover, with whom she thought of spending her life, snapped their bond in seconds. She immolated herself when she realised that what meant the world to her had no value for the man. Brinda (21), a student of a government arts and science college in Palladam, was in a relationship with Santhosh (24), an employee of a garment unit. Recently, while the duo was having a chat over the phone, Brinda’s mother overheard their conversation and became suspicious.

Later, when she questioned her, Brinda declared that they love each other. This resulted in arguments between the mother and daughter. In an attempt to assure her mother that she is with the right person, Brinda took her to Santosh’s house on Thursday. 

Her confidence got a body blow when Santhosh denied being romantically involved with her. After failed attempts of convincing, she and her mother came back. However, Brinda was unable to come to terms with the recent change. She called him many times with the hope of getting some answers but Santhosh reportedly did not pick her calls. Dejected, she immolated herself the same night. 

She was rushed to Government Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she died on Friday morning. However, before that, her relatives recorded a video, in which she claimed that Santhosh cheated on her by denying their relationship.  Based on Brinda’s parents’ complaint against Santhosh, the Palladam Police are investigating into the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp