Customs official gets two years jail in DA case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A Special Court for the Central Bureau of Investigation cases, Chennai, has convicted and sentenced a Superintendent of Customs, Chennai, to two years rigorous imprisonment and his wife to one year in jail in a disproportionate assets (DA) case filed in 2010. The court also imposed a total fine of `1.5 lakhs on the couple. The court ordered that DA worth about `79 lakh be confiscated to the State.

In a release, the Central Bureau of Investigation said it registered the case against K Baskar, Superintendent of Customs and his wife G Anita for amassing wealth exceeding `one crore.The Anti-Corruption Branch’s case was that between January 1, 2004 and November 26, 2009, the public servant while serving in various capacities in Customs was found in possession of assets to the tune of `1.03 crore in his name and in the name of his wife which was disproportionate to known sources of his income.The judgment was pronounced by N Krishnasamy, Special Judge for CBI cases.

