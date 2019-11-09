Govt officials in Tirupur attacked during anti-dengue drive

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A day after a DRDA official was attacked during an anti-dengue drive in Salem, a health inspector was pushed down by a man, who did not want the drive to be carried out on his office premises. The incident took place in Vellakoil on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union Kangeyam Secretary Senthil Kumar said, “A team of officials, led by Kangeyam Primary Health Care Head Dr Rajalakshmi, Health Inspector Kadiravan, Velappanvalasu Panchayat Officer Kavitha, was carrying out the anti-dengue drive in the region.

When they went to inspect a yarn godown at Kongu Nagar on Muthur Road, one of the partners of the facility, Loganathan (49), reportedly lashed out at them. He demanded the inspection be stopped and turned a deaf ear when the officials informed him about the government order about the drive.”

During the inspection, the officials found a water tank filled with larvae. When they clicked pictures of the larvae, Logannathan reportedly took the mobile phone from the officer and broke it. Besides, he abused them and pushed the health inspector down to the floor. However, before leaving, the officials sprayed chemicals on the water and also on premises, Kumar informed.

It was later found that Loganathan was under the influence of alcohol. A complaint was lodged against him for attacking a government official with the Vellakoil police, which arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody on Friday.