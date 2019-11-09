Home States Tamil Nadu

Muslim outfit promises harmony post SC Ayodhya verdict

Representatives say they would cooperate with government in maintaining peace

Published: 09th November 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM reviewing law and order situation in the State, at a meeting held at his residence on Friday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of the All-India Federation for National Harmony on Friday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and promised him that they would cooperate with the State government in maintaining communal harmony after the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, expected today. In the representation given to the CM, the office-bearers of the federation said, “We, first as citizens of India and then as responsible, law-abiding Muslims, stand firm on our stance on communal harmony, spreading peace and brotherhood, whatever be the SC judgment.” 

Meanwhile, minority leader and Nagapattinam MLA Thamimun Ansari too requested people to uphold peace and harmony. “Thousands of lives and properties worth millions have been lost in the riots in the past. This should never happen ever. People from all communities should accept the verdict,” he said.

CM reviews L&O situation
The Chief Minister reviewed the law and order situation in the State, at a meeting held at his residence on Friday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi, DGP JK Tripathy, Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan and senior officials. The meeting assumes significance ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid dispute. 

Laddus distributed at Madurai’s Meenakshi Temple
following the scheme’s inauguration by CM | kk sundar

Buildings inaugurated
The CM also inaugurated new buildings for government Industrial Training Institutes at Chinnasalem (5.56 crore) and Tindivanam (`4.53 crore) through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat. He also declared open ITI buildings in Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Cuddalore, Pullambadi in Tiruchy district, Ranipet in Vellore district and in Salem, built at a total cost of `6.33 crore. Besides, he also inaugurated Labour department buildings built at a cost of `9.05 crore. 

Water release
Following requests from farmers, Palaniswami ordered release of water from two dams — Maruthanadhi in Dindigul district and Vaigai from Madurai district from November 9. Water will released from Maruthanadhi for 90 days to benefit 6,583 acres of lands in Athur taluk in Dindigul district. The Vaigai dam water will benefit 1,36,109 acres of lands in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts. 

OPS leaves for US 
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday left for the United States on a 10-day visit. He was accompanied by his son and AIADMK MP P Raveendrath Kumar,  Finance Secretary S Krishnan and a few other officials. Information Minister Kadambur Raju will be leaving for Malaysia on Saturday to inaugurate the MGR Service Centre.

Security beefed up
Chennai: In a bid to avoid any untoward incidents from being reported ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the Tamil Nadu police have beefed up security across the state. Around one lakh police personnel have been deployed across the State and 15,000 personnel in the city have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. Also, the police common recruitment process 2019, including the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and certificate verification, across the state has been temporarily kept in abeyance. 

