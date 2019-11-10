Coimbatore Medical College Hospital's gastric suction room dumping ground for used bottles, syringes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The gastric suction room in the casualty section of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) paints a sorry picture, highlighting the need for proper maintenance.

The facility is used during an emergency for emptying the contents of a patient's stomach if they are found to have consumed pesticide, malachite green, or sleeping pills.

However, it seems the hospital management is now using the facility to temporarily dump used saline bottles and syringes. The wall-mounted pipes in the room also reportedly leak.

Sources said nearly ten gastric suction/stomach pumping processes are being performed in the facility on a daily basis. Owing to the unclean environment, the doctors and patients face a dreadful experience.

"Due to the pipelines leaking constantly, there is stagnant water in the room and it is a haven for maggots. We cannot tolerate the stench, let alone work there for some time. The hospital management has done little to maintain the facility," sources added.

It is also said that a few patients have slipped and fallen on the second floor of the out-patient department due to stagnated water on the floor.

When contacted, CMCH Dean B Asokan said the water leakage in the room is from the RO water purifier located on the top floor. He added that the staff have been instructed to clear the waste accumulated in the room regularly and keep the premises clean.