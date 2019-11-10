Cook tries to stab teacher at aided school in TN's Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a spat that erupted over a teacher questioning the quality of food cooked at a nutritious meal centre, the cook allegedly attempted stab the former at Government aided elementary school at Manthikulam near Vilathikulam here on Saturday.

The school teacher, Kalaiselvi, lodged a complaint against the cook Meenatchi (55) with the Vilathikulam police station.

Sources said that the School Education Department had recently inspected the school and the nutritious meal centre, and rebuked Meenatchi for preparing poor quality food for students. Since then, the cook had been quarrelling with Kalaiselvi, suspecting her role in the surprise inspection, which showed her in a bad light, sources added.

According to the complainant, there was quarrel between the cook and her over poor quality of food on Saturday. In a fit of rage, Meenatchi picked up a knife and attempted to stab her. However, she narrowly managed to escape and ran inside a classroom and locked the doors. The cook then damaged the bike of the teacher, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi district president of the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Federation (TNPTF) Paul Abraham condemned the violence against teachers, including the robbery of 12 sovereigns from two teachers near M Kottur. He said that the police should take stern action against the anti-socials and arrest the culprits immediately. The State government should ensure the safety of the teachers working in remote villages, he stressed.