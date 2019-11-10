Home States Tamil Nadu

Cracks on 2000-year-old Udumalaipet menhir worries researchers

Located at Kongal Nagar, 10 kilometres away from Gudimangalam in Udumalaipet, the 20-feet-tall stone is said to have been erected in memory of ethnic community leader or warrior.

The 2,000-year-old menhir in Udumalaipet

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Several cracks on a 2,000-year-old menhir in Udumalaipet has concerned researchers and locals as they fear that the historic stone standing on an open field is in the process of disintegration due to agents of natural weathering process.

Located at Kongal Nagar, 10 kilometres away from Gudimangalam in Udumalaipet, the 20-feet-tall stone is said to have been erected in memory of ethnic community leader or warrior, according to researchers.

A longtime resident Ramakrishna (63) said, "When the villagers realised its importance, they set up an iron fence around it to protect it from miscreants and other cattle. But over a period, the fence got rusted and crumbled in the rains and strong winds. With nothing for protection, cracks began to develop on the stone."

Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor state of the stone, Virarajendran Archaeological And Historical Research Centre Director S Ravi Kumar, "It has to face the brunt of the natural agents such as rain, moisture, sunlight and strong winds. It was a long and strong stone, which is often erected in memory of the ethnic community leader or warrior. This stone was around 20 feet tall and 4.5 feet in width. Considering the importance of the stone, Historian K Rajan of Pondicherry University had mentioned it in his book ten years ago."

Kumar claimed that the entire region is of archaeological importance saying "I found dolmen, urn burials, cist burials, potteries and early Tamil Brahmi inscriptions in this area."

"I believe, after Kodumal archaeological site in Erode district, this region is filled with a lot of archaeological evidence," he said urging the government and archaeological department to protect the stone with a fence and concrete shed.

