Four held for posing as transwomen to extort money in Coimbatore

The four-person group waylaid 42-year-old M Sasi Kumar of New Siddhapudur, on VKK Menon road and demanded money. When he refused, they started to abuse Sasi Kumar, assaulting and threatening him.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:39 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The city police arrested four youngsters who had allegedly threatened the public and tried to extort money by posing as transwomen, on Friday.

According to the police, the persons were identified as S Aravinda Kumar (25) and A Kalaiselvan (20) from Manachanallur, M Naveen Kumar (23) of Salem and P Gowrisankar (21) of Lakshmipuram near Ganapathy. The gang had involved in crimes posing themselves as transwomen.

On Friday evening, they waylaid M Sasi Kumar (42) of New Siddhapudur, on VKK Menon road and demanded money. When he refused, the four persons started to abuse Sasi Kumar, assaulting and threatening him with dire consequences.

Based on his complaint, the Katoor police registered a complaint and arrested the four persons. They were booked under sections 75 (i) (c) of the Tamil Nadu City Police (TNCP) Act and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and lodged in Coimbatore central prison on Friday night following court proceedings.

On October 11, a similar incident took place at Avinashi Road when two persons were arrested by the Peelamedu police for extorting money from a graduate by posing as transwomen.
 

