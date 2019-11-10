Home States Tamil Nadu

Malaysian woman reported missing from Sripuram Golden Temple of Vellore

Preliminary investigation carried out here at Sripuram Golden Temple revealed that the Malaysian woman had not visited the temple till now.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 44-year-old Malaysian woman is reportedly missing from the Sripuram Golden Temple here recently, said police sources.

The Consulate General of Malaysia, Saravanan Karthigeyan, has lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. The complainant stated that he had received an email about the missing of V Vanisree, a Malaysian national, the police sources said.

A police investigating officer said Vanisree was scheduled to travel from Malaysia to Chennai on November 1, 2019 and from Chennai, she was supposed to visit Sripuram Golden Temple in
Vellore on the same day. But, there are no details of her whereabouts for the last nine days.

According to the police report, Vanisree could have been missing from the date of arrival in Chennai on November 1. However, her husband, Vikneshwaran, tried reaching her from the date of her departure, but could not reach her.

We have begun checking the CCTVs footage to confirm whether Vanisree had arrived at the Chennai airport or not. Preliminary investigation carried out here at Sripuram Golden Temple revealed that the Malaysian woman had not visited the temple till now, the officer said.  

The Ariyur police registered Woman missing case. Further investigations are on. Vanisree's return journey has been scheduled on November 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Malaysian woman missing Sripuram Golden Temple
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp