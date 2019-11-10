Malaysian woman reported missing from Sripuram Golden Temple of Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 44-year-old Malaysian woman is reportedly missing from the Sripuram Golden Temple here recently, said police sources.

The Consulate General of Malaysia, Saravanan Karthigeyan, has lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. The complainant stated that he had received an email about the missing of V Vanisree, a Malaysian national, the police sources said.

A police investigating officer said Vanisree was scheduled to travel from Malaysia to Chennai on November 1, 2019 and from Chennai, she was supposed to visit Sripuram Golden Temple in

Vellore on the same day. But, there are no details of her whereabouts for the last nine days.

According to the police report, Vanisree could have been missing from the date of arrival in Chennai on November 1. However, her husband, Vikneshwaran, tried reaching her from the date of her departure, but could not reach her.

We have begun checking the CCTVs footage to confirm whether Vanisree had arrived at the Chennai airport or not. Preliminary investigation carried out here at Sripuram Golden Temple revealed that the Malaysian woman had not visited the temple till now, the officer said.

The Ariyur police registered Woman missing case. Further investigations are on. Vanisree's return journey has been scheduled on November 10.