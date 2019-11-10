Suspected Maoist trainer nabbed near Coimbatore

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A man suspected to be Deepak alias Chandu, an arms trainer of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), was detained at a remote tribal village near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Saturday by a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) team. The STF has been conducting a combing operation in the West Zone following the recent Kerala police firing in Attapadi forest.

STF officials said the Maoist, Deepak, from Chhattisgarh, works on the frontlines of the banned PLGA to set up a base of Bhavani Dalam (squad) in tri-junction jungle, spread over Tamil Nadu- Kerala-Karnataka forest boundaries. However, the man they detained denied he was an arms trainer. He claimed his name was Sinic, and that he hailed from Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The team was between Chembukarai tribal village and the foothills of Perumalmudi hills, at the Kerala-TN border, on Saturday morning when they received a tip that three suspects had camped at Moola Gangal.

The officials said they reached the location but two of the suspects escaped. The third was caught as he fell into a gorge and sustained injuries. One SBBL gun was seized from him, STF officials said.