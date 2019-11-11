AIADMK invites applications for civic polls in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has invited applications from cadre to contest the local body elections. This is even before the poll schedule is announced or seat sharing talks to be initiated.

In a release on Sunday, the AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Interested cadre can submit applications along with prescribed fees.” The fee for contesting the election to Corporation Mayor is Rs 25,000 and for municipal chairman is Rs 10,000.

For corporation councillor, town panchayat president and district councillor, the fee is Rs 5,000, for the union councillor it is Rs 3,000, municipal councillor Rs 2,500 and for town panchayat ward member it is Rs 1,500.Applications will be received at the party’s district headquarters on November 15 and 16. Functionaries have been deputed for the purpose, the release added.