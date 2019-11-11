AMMK leader V Pugazhendhi to join AIADMK with supporters

By Express News Service

SALEM: AMMK functionary V Pugazhendhi on Sunday announced his decision to join AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. After passing a resolution against TTV Dhinakaran, Pugazhendhi told media persons that the hard work of thousands of functionaries, who worked for Dhinakaran, has gone waste as AMMK has failed to register itself as a political party.