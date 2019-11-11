Home States Tamil Nadu

HC directs State to pay Rs 50k solatium to widow

Published: 11th November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to pay Rs 50,000 solatium to a widow from Tirunelveli under the Distress Relief Scheme. A bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice GR Swaminathan, gave the verdict by dismissing an appeal filed by the Revenue Department challenging an order passed by a single judge of the court for granting the above relief amount.

They further advised the government to avoid filing such appeals in future.

Vasuki's husband Kumar, a daily-wage labourer, drowned on March 1, 2014, while bathing in a water channel at Mayanur in Karur when shutters of the dam were opened unexpectedly. Though Vasuki applied for solatium, her application was rejected in 2017 citing that her family annual income was Rs 36,000, which is more than the upper limit (Rs 24,000). Following this, she moved the court seeking relief.

A single judge of the court ruled in her favour noting that there was a revision in the norms of the scheme in 2015 as per which the upper limit was Rs 48,000 and not Rs 24,000. The same was challenged by the government in this appeal.

The division bench upheld the single judge's order saying that Vasuki's application ought to have been decided based on the revised norms which were in force at the time of consideration of the application in 2017.

They further opined that since Kumar died because of the sudden release of water by the Public Works Department, the State has a liability in the matter. Moreover, this is not a case in which an appeal should have been filed at all, they expressed. "We would expect the State to have a robust litigation policy so that the filing of such appeals is avoided," the judges remarked and dismissed the appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Bench Madras High Court solatium
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp