Home States Tamil Nadu

HC permits youth to continue studies abroad

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted a youth from Dindigul, who was granted bail recently in a criminal case, to continue his studies in Russia.

Published: 11th November 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted a youth from Dindigul, who was granted bail recently in a criminal case, to continue his studies in Russia. The youth, one B Sathish Kumar, his parents, and elder brother were booked by the Sempatti police based on a person-missing complaint filed by his uncle, A Palani Kumar, alleging that his daughter eloped with Sathish's elder brother Gopinathan.

A division bench, comprising justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh, who heard a habeas corpus petition filed by Palani Kumar in that regard, noted that Sathish and his family members were recently released on bail and are helping the police in tracing Gopinathan and Palani Kumar's daughter.

They also pointed out that Gopinathan and the missing girl are cousins and there cannot be a valid marriage between the two. As it was informed that Sathish was doing second-year MBBS course in Russia and that he had been arrested a day prior to his departure to Russia, the judges passed an interim order permitting  him to leave for Russia to continue his studies.

