Two quacks claiming to be Ayush doctors held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two quacks from the district were arrested on Saturday, following a complaint from the district medical officer.

According to the police report, the Pollachi East police arrested Sarvesh Kumar Bathra (48) of Sethupathy Nagar and CP Ramachandran (69) of Thiru Neelakandan Street in Pollachi. Police sources said that one of them had provided wrong treatment to a patient from Pune. A complaint was made to the district health department and the Collector on the matter.

Based on it, a probe was initiated and District Medical Officer (Ayush) Baskaran found them practising medicine without obtaining a proper degree. He then filed a complaint with the police, who arrested the two men.

The police said that Bathra had reportedly had his practice for the past 20 years, while Ramachandran had been posing as an Ayurvedic doctor. They had obtained fake medical certificates to stake their claims.

The duo were booked under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and section 15 (right of persons possessing qualifications in the Schedules to be enrolled) of Medical Council Act and remanded on Saturday night.