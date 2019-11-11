Will strive for people’s welfare: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Thanking the people of Tamil Nadu for AIADMK’s victory in Naguneri and Vikravandi by-elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his party would strive harder for their welfare.

Palaniswami was at Karimangalam on Sunday to attend the wedding reception of Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan’s youngest son A Sasimohan, and wife M Poornima. He was welcomed by over 30,000 functionaries, Pappireddipatti MLA Govindhasami and Harur MLA Sampathkumar.

Addressing a gathering on the sidelines of the event, the chief minister thanked K P Anbalagan for his role in ensuring the party’s victory in the recent by-elections. “Dharmapuri is AIADMK’s fortress. In the past three elections, residents of Palacode have extended their support to Anbalagan. Such consecutive victories were a feat achieved only by the late J Jayalalithaa. Now, Harur and Pappireddipatti people are also reposing their confidence in the AIADMK. This way, the party has established a stronghold in the district through the functionaries’ efforts,” he said.

Hailing Anbalagan for his achievements as the Higher Education Minister, Palaniswami said that the number of students pursuing higher education has increased in Tamil Nadu. Ministers P Thangamani, K A Sengottaiyan, K Shanmugam, K C Veeramani, C Ve Shanmugam, R B Udhayakumar, Vellamandi N Natarajan and R Kamaraj also attended the event.