67-yr-old Kerala man found dead in Chennai ashram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man believed to be a sorcerer was found dead in his room at an ashram in Tiruvallur on Sunday night. Police said Pannikar, a native of Kerala, resided with his family at Villivakkam.

“He was away in the ashram at Thirupachoor in Tiruvallur district for conducting some poojas and was supposed to return home on November 3. However, he had told his son that he would return home on November 10. As he did not call his family nor did he return, the family called the ashram staff,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, a staffer, who smelled a foul odour from Pannikar’s room, broke the door open to find the decomposed body of Pannikar.On information, the Tiruvallur taluk police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiry. Police said the doors had been locked inside and there was no sign of a forced entry. Further investigations are underway.