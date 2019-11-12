Home States Tamil Nadu

Capturing wild Kumki elephants at Arthanaripalayam delayed due to rains

Published: 12th November 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:49 AM

One of the kumki elephants stationed at Arthanaripalayam

One of the kumki elephants stationed at Arthanaripalayam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rain on Sunday night delayed the plans to capture the wild elephant at Arthanaripalayam near Pollachi. With the forest area turning slick and slippery with mud, it was not ideal time to execute the operation. 

An 80-member team, led by Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) Deputy Director A S Marimuthu and Coimbatore District Forest Officer D Venkatesh, are on the ground to trap the elephant with enticing food.

Forest Range Officers A Kasilingam (Pollachi) and N Naveen Kumar (Ulanthy) were also present. Besides, three veterinarians are monitoring the jumbo too. 

"We have placed several kilograms of rice, cattle feed and bananas, which are the jumbo's favourite food, on the forest borders. We will engage kumkis Kaleem and Paari after the veterinarian team has administered the tranquiliser. The two kumkis are now stationed at a distance from the wild elephant to ensure that the latter does not become aware of their presence," said Kasilingam.

While the team had been waiting at the forest boundary on Sunday night, the rain drove the wild jumbo back into the reserve forest. He returned only on Monday morning. He is being monitored by the entire team. He might be tranquilised on Monday night, Kasilingam added.

"Usually, the animal comes out of the forest during night time and returns in the morning. We have not spotted the animal till Monday evening. We hope that we find him by Monday night," said Venkatesh.

The team has effective sedatives, torch lights and have placed fire torches (theepantham) in a number of places to execute the plan.

Jumbo without a name

Unlike Vinayaga and Chinna Thambi -- the last two wild jumbos who were captured and relocated -- this one is yet to be christened. While the local people have their own names for him, the Forest department is yet to provide an official one for the elephant and operation both.

