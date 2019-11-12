Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Perarivalan released on month-long parole

By Express News Service

VELLORE: G Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on one-month ordinary parole from Vellore central Prison here at Thorappadi in Vellore district on Tuesday.



Perarivalan, who was escorted in a police van amidst tight security, left the prison at around 10.45 a.m. He was taken to his house at Govindaswamy Street in Jolarpet of Vellore, where he will spend his 30-day ordinary parole that starts from November 12 (Tuesday).



Before releasing him on parole from the Vellore Prison, he was 'Jail Transferred' from Puzhal Prison in Chennai early Tuesday morning, in view of providing security by local police forces.



Securities have been beefed up at Perarivalan's house with a team of 20 police personnel, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Thangavelu, guarding the house on a rotation basis. The team includes an inspector, a sub-inspector and 10 Armed Reserve (AR) policemen, and 10 local policemen.



As part of parole procedure, Perarivalan will be escorted to Jolarpet Police Station to sign 'Parole Register' every day during his 30 days parole from November 12 to December 13 (Friday). The Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict was released on parole on grounds of his father's health issues, and to attend his sister's daughter's wedding.



During the parole, Perarivalan has been offered the privilege to take his father for medical treatment at any time to any hospital. He shall attend the wedding reception of his niece, A.R. Sevvai, on November 23 (Saturday) and take part in her wedding the next day at Devarasa marriage hall located on Krishnagiri-Chennai road at around 9.00 am, prison sources said.



Apart from the two immunities, Perarivalan is not allowed to go anywhere, the prison sources added.



Reception at Perarivalan's house



Almost after one-and-half-hour journey from Central Prison Vellore to his house at Jolarpet, Perarivalan was given a warm reception by his mother, Arputhammal, and his relatives. While taking to reporters at Jolarpet, Arputhammal expressed her happiness for the release of his son, Perarivalan, on parole. "I thank the Tamil Nadu government for releasing my son, Perarivalan, for the second time on parole. I am also hopeful that the state government would release my son soon."

This is the second time Perarivalan will be out on parole. In 2017, he was released for 30 days which was extended by another 30 days on his mother Arpudhammal's request.

Perarivalan and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead.