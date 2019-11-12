Fund to promote electronics manufacturing in Tamil Nadu

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, the second-largest electronics manufacturing State after Uttar Pradesh, is planning to create an Electronics Manufacturing Promotion Fund with a limit of Rs 5 crore annually to participate in and hold events to promote electronics manufacturing in consultation with the associations concerned.

This comes as the State is planning to come out with an Electronics and Hardware Manufacturing Policy next month. The associations, with which the state plans to hold consultations for holding events, include Electronics Industries Association of India (ELCINA), India Electronics and Semi-Conductors Association, India Cellular and Electronics Association, among others.

It is learnt that the government will reimburse 50 per cent of the actual cost excluding travel expenses incurred in international marketing, sales promotion and trade shows for participation as ‘Tamil Nadu Pavilion’ by the Tamil Nadu electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) companies or industry trade associations on a case-to-case basis for export promotion of ESDM products and building brand equity of Tamil Nadu.

The reimbursement will be subject to a maximum of `10 lakh per year for a single event. Similarly, a reimbursement of 50 pc exhibition subsidy will be awarded for participating in national or international exhibitions up to nine square metres per unit.

Similarly, the state is also planning to collaborate with key international electronics associations such as Korea Electronics Association, Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers Association, Japan Electronics and Information Technology, China Electronic Chamber of Commerce, Singapore Electronics, Technologies and Industries Organisation to hold signature international mega event on electronics every year.

This comes as electronics exports from Tamil Nadu stand at $1.27 billion as per figures available till 2018. According to information available, the three most exported electronic goods include telecom instruments, which hold the major chunk of exports (38 per cent) followed by electronic instruments (33 pc) and electronic components (11 per cent).