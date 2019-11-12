Kadayam robbery case: Suspect’s family allege torture by police

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tension mounted in Tirunelveli Collectorate as a family of three, who petitioned the Collector during the grievance meeting on Monday, claimed that they had consumed pesticide. The family, whose son was arrested for allegedly involving in the Kadayam robbery incident, submitted a petition alleging police torture.

In August 2019, an elderly couple chased away sickle-wielding masked robbers trying to enter their house. In connection with it, M Balamurugan of Kalyanipuram was arrested.

On Monday, E Madasamy — the father of the suspect — while attending the meeting claimed that he, his wife and his minor daughter had consumed pesticide. Officials immediately handed over the trio to the police, who sent them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Madasamy said that his family members are being ‘tortured’ for allegations levelled against his son. “Inspector Adilakshmi confiscated my daughter’s school certificates and arrested my younger son Mahesh in another case,” he said.“When the police trespassed into my house to beat up my family, one of the personnel left his cap. While submitting my previous petitions, I showed it to an official. However, no action was taken even after repeated petitions,” he said.