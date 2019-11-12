Karur hotelier restrained from using ‘Star Briyani’ trademark for restaurants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has restrained Raja, proprietor of Dindigul Star Briyani in Karur, from using the suffix ‘Star Briyani’ for his restaurants in the State. Justice N Satish Kumar granted the injunction on Monday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from M Anees Ahmed, proprietor of Ambur Star Briyani Hotel at Vadapalani.

According to plaintiff’s counsel Vijayan Subramanian, some unscrupulous traders were adopting illegally the plaintiff’s nearly century-old popular trademark - ‘Star Briyani’ - for their hotels. They have no right to use the trademark which refers to the products and services of the plaintiff and his predecessors alone, he said.

The hard-earned goodwill that the plaintiff has earned through his good services will face the danger of being ruined if the defendant is allowed to continue giving sub-standard services using illegally the trademark, Vijayan added.