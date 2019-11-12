Karur hotelier restrained from using ‘Star Briyani’ trademark for restaurants
They have no right to use the trademark which refers to the products and services of the plaintiff and his predecessors alone, he said.
Published: 12th November 2019 04:48 AM | Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:48 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has restrained Raja, proprietor of Dindigul Star Briyani in Karur, from using the suffix ‘Star Briyani’ for his restaurants in the State. Justice N Satish Kumar granted the injunction on Monday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from M Anees Ahmed, proprietor of Ambur Star Briyani Hotel at Vadapalani.
According to plaintiff’s counsel Vijayan Subramanian, some unscrupulous traders were adopting illegally the plaintiff’s nearly century-old popular trademark - ‘Star Briyani’ - for their hotels. They have no right to use the trademark which refers to the products and services of the plaintiff and his predecessors alone, he said.
The hard-earned goodwill that the plaintiff has earned through his good services will face the danger of being ruined if the defendant is allowed to continue giving sub-standard services using illegally the trademark, Vijayan added.