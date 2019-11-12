LS alliance to continue in civic polls, says Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK will stick with their Lok Sabha election allies for the upcoming local body polls too, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palainiswami. The State Election Commission will soon announce the dates for the election and expressed hope in that being the ‘right time’.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, he said that the AIADMK has a bright chance of victory in the local body polls.

He also said that the party high command will consider inducting former AMMK leader V Pugazhendhi into AIADMK.

When asked about Rajinikanth’s statement about there being a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, Palaniswami said that the statement was not from any political leader or party but only from Rajinikanth. “We do not want to be bothered about it as he is in no way related to the politics here. He is not a political leader and he has not yet floated a party. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, there is no vacuum in TN politics and it has been proved in the recently concluded by Vikravandi and Nanguneri elections,” he explained.

The CM also mentioned that the government is planning to convert Mamallapuram as a notable tourist spot.