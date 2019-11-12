Madras High Court criticises Tamil Nadu government for permitting recreation clubs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court criticised the state government saying that while the government had promised to close TASMAC liquor shops in a phased manner, it is simultaneously granting licence to recreation clubs.



Hearing a petition filed by one M Vignesh of Theni seeking direction to cancel the licences of recreation clubs in the district alleging round-the-clock gambling activities and other violations in those places, a bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani said, "The state government had announced that it would close TASMAC shops in a phased manner. However, it is also creating an alternative source of revenue by giving licence to several recreation clubs without monitoring them for violations."



They suo-motu impleaded the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Department to form a committee and conduct surprise inspections at the recreation clubs and close them down in case of violations.



Vignesh submitted in his petition that the recreation clubs lure daily wage workers into gambling and alcoholism and thereby affecting their livelihood and families.



He claimed that the recreation clubs serve liquor and conduct gambling activities round the clock without following any regulations.



Earlier, the court rejected the counter filed by Theni Superintendent of Police in connection with the matter.