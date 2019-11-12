Home States Tamil Nadu

Polytechnic student killed for refusing to join gang: Cops

Published: 12th November 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THENI: Nearly six days after a 19-year-old polytechnic student was allegedly shot dead by his friend over a quarrel near Thalambur in Kancheepuram district, police said the teen boy was murdered since he had refused to join a robbery gang that the accused was part of.

Police claimed accused Vijay had confessed that Mukesh had refused to join the gang based in Perumattunallur near Kelambakkam.

On November 6, accused Vijay surrendered before the magistrate court in Chengalpet and thereafter, the police took him into custody and interrogated him.

Police said Vijay was involved in two robbery cases in Guduvancherry and allegedly joined as an associate of one Selvam, who had a few criminal cases pending against him.

“Vijay was assigned as a bodyguard for AIADMK worker Ravi of Vengadamangalam for which he was provided with a gun,” said an investigation officer. On November 5, Mukesh went to Vijay’s house when a fight broke out and in a fit of rage, he shot Mukesh dead.

Man surrenders
A man surrendered before Theni Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday in connection with the murder of Mukesh. He was identified as Selvam, who is suspected to have supplied the pistol. He was sent to Theni prison.

