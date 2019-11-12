‘Report on steps taken to preserve Mahabalipuram’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Treating notes on preserving the glory of Mahabalipuram, sent by Justice N Kirubakaran suo motu as a PIL petition, the second bench, headed by Justice Vineet Kothari, of the Madras High Court ordered notice on Monday.

The notes addressed to Justice Kothari emphasised the need to preserve the glory of the ancient monuments and sites, more particularly those at Mahabalipuram near Chennai, where a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier XI Jinping took place recently.

Justice Kirubakaran said when the top officials’ meet took place, Mahabalipuram was spruced up. Thereafter, the town was restored to its earlier dismal and dirty state. The CCTV cameras installed in various parts have been removed. Foreigners are afraid of visiting many parts of India, where rape and molestation of women and children are reported. So, re-installation of CCTV cameras at Mahabalipuram is important, he said, adding that the arrangements made for the summit should be continued, the judge said.

Justice Kirubakaran also suggested various measures to preserve Mahabalipuram.

Among them are ‘Lighting shows’ for the UNESCO-declared monuments, ban on construction affecting the view of the monuments, making littering of the town an offence that attracts a fine of Rs 1,000, continuation of ban on encroachments. Excavations of sites should be continued, stone inscriptions and palm manuscripts preserved, digitised and published by Epigraphic Society of India, he said.