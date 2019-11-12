Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Report on steps taken to preserve Mahabalipuram’

Justice Kirubakaran said when the top officials’ meet took place, Mahabalipuram was spruced up.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mahabalipuram is considered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Treating notes on preserving the glory of Mahabalipuram, sent by Justice N Kirubakaran suo motu as a PIL petition, the second bench, headed by Justice Vineet Kothari, of the Madras High Court ordered notice on Monday.

The notes addressed to Justice Kothari emphasised the need to preserve the glory of the ancient monuments and sites, more particularly those at Mahabalipuram near Chennai, where a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier XI Jinping took place recently.

Justice Kirubakaran said when the top officials’ meet took place, Mahabalipuram was spruced up. Thereafter, the town was restored to its earlier dismal and dirty state. The CCTV cameras installed in various parts have been removed.  Foreigners are afraid of visiting many parts of India, where rape and molestation of women and children are reported. So, re-installation of CCTV cameras at Mahabalipuram is important, he said, adding that the arrangements made for the summit should be continued, the judge said.
Justice Kirubakaran also suggested various measures to preserve Mahabalipuram.

Among them are ‘Lighting shows’  for the UNESCO-declared monuments,  ban on construction affecting the view of the monuments, making littering of the town an offence that attracts a fine of Rs 1,000, continuation of ban on encroachments. Excavations of sites should be continued, stone inscriptions and palm manuscripts preserved, digitised and published by Epigraphic Society of India, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahabalipuram Madras High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp