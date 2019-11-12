Former EC chief TN Seshan cremated amid flood of tributes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst pouring condolences from political leaders cutting across partylines, bureaucrats and citizens, the mortal remains of TN Seshan, former Chief Election Commissioner, were cremated on Monday.

Police told Express that Seshan suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday night leading to his death. His wife Jayalakshmi Seshan passed away last year. His mortal remains were cremated at the electric crematorium in Besant Nagar.

Seshan was widely known for reforming the electoral system and introducing checks and balances to prevent electoral corruption.

Apart from introducing the Voter ID system, he was also instrumental in limiting the funds spent on election campaign, capping campaign time at 10 pm and implementing the code of conduct during elections across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted, “His (Seshan’s) efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.”

Politicians including former Union minister and BJP senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan, DMK leaders MK Stalin, TR Balu, and K Anbalagan, TMC leader GK Vasan and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar visited Seshan’s residence to pay condolences on Monday.

City Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and secretary to the government, former Indian diplomat and national security adviser MK Narayanan, and other present and past government officials also paid their condolences in person.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent flowers to Seshan’s family.

Condoling Seshan’s death at his residence on Monday, Stalin said the former Chief Election Commissioner was a protector of electoral democracy. Vasan said the country had lost the man responsible for introducing the voter ID.Radhakrishnan said, “Subsequent changes to Indian elections were on his initiatives.”