Home States Tamil Nadu

Former EC chief TN Seshan cremated amid flood of tributes

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday night, he was cremated in Besant Nagar electric crematorium

Published: 12th November 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Last rites of former CEC TN Seshan being performed at Besant Nagar crematorium on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst pouring condolences from political leaders cutting across partylines, bureaucrats and citizens, the mortal remains of TN Seshan, former Chief Election Commissioner, were cremated on Monday.

Police told Express that Seshan suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday night leading to his death. His wife Jayalakshmi Seshan passed away last year. His mortal remains were cremated at the electric crematorium in Besant Nagar.

Seshan was widely known for reforming the electoral system and introducing checks and balances to prevent electoral corruption.

Apart from introducing the Voter ID system, he was also instrumental in limiting the funds spent on election campaign, capping campaign time at 10 pm and implementing the code of conduct during elections across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted, “His (Seshan’s) efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.”

Politicians including former Union minister and BJP senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan, DMK leaders MK Stalin, TR Balu, and K Anbalagan, TMC leader GK Vasan and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar visited Seshan’s residence to pay condolences on Monday.

City Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and secretary to the government, former Indian diplomat and national security adviser MK Narayanan, and other present and past government officials also paid their condolences in person.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent flowers to Seshan’s family.

Condoling Seshan’s death at his residence on Monday, Stalin said the former Chief Election Commissioner was a protector of electoral democracy. Vasan said the country had lost the man responsible for introducing the voter ID.Radhakrishnan said, “Subsequent changes to Indian elections were on his initiatives.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN Seshan
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp