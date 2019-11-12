Stagnant water at a subway continues to be a problem for Tiruchy's Crawford residents

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The blame game between the corporation and State Highways department has left residents of Crawford in a tight spot as stagnant water in a subway continues to be a problem.



Despite several appeals to various authorities, Crawford residents have found no solution to the problem in the subway, as even the briefest spell of rain leads to waterlogging. Residents have complained the issue needs to be sorted out at the earliest as the subway is also used by schoolchildren.



"The bridge was built six years ago and the subway is convenient for students. However, an hour's rainfall leads to it being flooded. We are now afraid of sending our children through the subway as they could injure themselves or fall sick," said Ramachandran, a resident.



A single security guard and motor pump have been deployed in the subway to flush out water stagnant water. "Like any other subway, this also has a separate motor pump. But for the past two years, the pump

has not been used as it is in need of repairs. Even though the public is suffering, no maintenance work has been taken up till now," said, Mowli, a youngster from the area.



Tired of waiting for the authorities to act, a group of youngsters recently deployed a suction pump to flush out water.



"How long can we keep waiting for the authorities? We recently spent Rs 10,000 and flushed out the subway. If the authorities still do not act, we have no choice other than to buy our own motor just for the welfare of the neighbourhood," Mowli added.



When contacted, a corporation engineer said, "The motor pump is owned by the Highways department and the corporation only regulates it when necessary. We have informed officials to look into the issue and repair the motor immediately. Efforts would be taken to prevent water stagnation in future."