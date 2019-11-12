Home States Tamil Nadu

Tensions at Tirunelveli collectorate after family alleges police torture

E Madasamy, the father of the suspect, said that his family members are being 'tortured' for the allegations levelled against his son.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Since August 19, the district has witnessed four suicide attempts during grievance redress meetings, inside or outside the collectorate. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tension mounted at the collectorate as a family of three, who petitioned the collector during the grievance redress meeting on Monday, claimed that they had consumed pesticide outside the collectorate. The family, whose son was arrested for being allegedly involved in the Kadayam robbery incident, submitted a petition alleging police torture. 

In August 2019, an elderly couple chased away sickle-wielding masked robbers trying to enter their house. In connection with the robbery case, the Kadayam police had arrested one M Balamurugan of Kalyanipuram.

On Monday, E Madasamy -- the father of the suspect -- while being inside the meeting hall, claimed that he, his wife M Savuriammal and his minor daughter had consumed pesticide. Officials attending the meeting immediately handed over the trio to the police, who sent them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Madasamy had also brought his two grandchildren, who are Balamurugan's kids, to the collectorate. 

Madasamy said that his family members are being "tortured" for the allegations levelled against his son. "Inspector Adilakshmi confiscated my daughter's school certificates and arrested my younger son Mahesh in another case," he said, alleging that the police had also damaged his belongings in the house and those in his farmland.

"When the police trespassed into my house to beat up my family members, one of the personnel left his cap at my house. While submitting my previous petitions, I fetched the cap with me and showed it to an official. However, no action was taken even after repeated petitions," he said.

Cops blamed

Since August 19, the district has witnessed four suicide attempts during grievance redress meetings, inside or outside the collectorate, alleging police apathy or torture. Of the four persons who attempted to kill themselves, Madasamy and one Murugan from Alwarkurichi blamed the Kadayam police for their acts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadayam robbery incident
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp