Tensions at Tirunelveli collectorate after family alleges police torture

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tension mounted at the collectorate as a family of three, who petitioned the collector during the grievance redress meeting on Monday, claimed that they had consumed pesticide outside the collectorate. The family, whose son was arrested for being allegedly involved in the Kadayam robbery incident, submitted a petition alleging police torture.



In August 2019, an elderly couple chased away sickle-wielding masked robbers trying to enter their house. In connection with the robbery case, the Kadayam police had arrested one M Balamurugan of Kalyanipuram.



On Monday, E Madasamy -- the father of the suspect -- while being inside the meeting hall, claimed that he, his wife M Savuriammal and his minor daughter had consumed pesticide. Officials attending the meeting immediately handed over the trio to the police, who sent them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Madasamy had also brought his two grandchildren, who are Balamurugan's kids, to the collectorate.



Madasamy said that his family members are being "tortured" for the allegations levelled against his son. "Inspector Adilakshmi confiscated my daughter's school certificates and arrested my younger son Mahesh in another case," he said, alleging that the police had also damaged his belongings in the house and those in his farmland.



"When the police trespassed into my house to beat up my family members, one of the personnel left his cap at my house. While submitting my previous petitions, I fetched the cap with me and showed it to an official. However, no action was taken even after repeated petitions," he said.



Cops blamed



Since August 19, the district has witnessed four suicide attempts during grievance redress meetings, inside or outside the collectorate, alleging police apathy or torture. Of the four persons who attempted to kill themselves, Madasamy and one Murugan from Alwarkurichi blamed the Kadayam police for their acts.